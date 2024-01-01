Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Catalent in a report released on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Catalent by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.