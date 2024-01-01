Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $6.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.74. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.19 per share.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $453.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.83. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

