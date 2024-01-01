Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Issued By Zacks Research

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Controls International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

