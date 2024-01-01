Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Decreased by Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.10.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$7.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.17 and a 1 year high of C$10.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.67.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$461.38 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -29.17%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.