Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Lowered by Zacks Research

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MOH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $361.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.35 and its 200-day moving average is $329.77. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $384.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

