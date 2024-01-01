Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGAU. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.03. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -24.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,237,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,976,000 after buying an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,547,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,547,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 332,880 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

