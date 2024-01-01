Red Door Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Visa by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 48.5% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $260.35 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.70 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

