Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.27.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $179.80 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

