Resources Connection (RGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $36,725.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

