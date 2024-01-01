Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $149.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.