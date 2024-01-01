Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

V stock opened at $260.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.26 and a 200-day moving average of $242.39. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.70 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

