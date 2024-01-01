Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $346.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

