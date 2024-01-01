SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $253.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.