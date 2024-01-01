Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,501,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM opened at $170.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day moving average is $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

