SenesTech, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($30.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SenesTech in a research report issued on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($30.28) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($45.74). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SenesTech’s current full-year earnings is ($30.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.20) by $4.56. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 226.34% and a negative net margin of 679.92%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNES

SenesTech Price Performance

NASDAQ SNES opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.94% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.