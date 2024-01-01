Short Interest in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rises By 28.8%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,967,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $99.97 and a 1-year high of $164.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

