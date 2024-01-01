Short Interest in Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Drops By 17.5%

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,284.0 days.

Welcia Price Performance

WLCGF opened at $16.41 on Monday. Welcia has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

Welcia Company Profile

Welcia Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores with dispensing pharmacies in Japan. Its stores offer OTC products, cosmetics, household goods, food, and other products. The company also offers counseling, late-night, and long-term care services, as well as home-visit bathing and nursing care support services, as well as housing services for elderly people.

