Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Decreases By 22.9%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,816,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 3,654,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 253.7 days.
Xinyi Solar Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Xinyi Solar has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.38.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
