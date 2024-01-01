Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Decreases By 22.9%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,816,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 3,654,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 253.7 days.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Xinyi Solar has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

