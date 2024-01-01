Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 223.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $192.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,801,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

