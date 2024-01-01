Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $93,221,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $225.51 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.42 and a 52-week high of $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

