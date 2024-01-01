Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PANW opened at $294.88 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.00 and its 200-day moving average is $252.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

