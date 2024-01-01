Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Read Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.