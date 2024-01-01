Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $310.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.75 and a 200-day moving average of $297.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.