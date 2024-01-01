Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $81.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

