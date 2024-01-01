Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 59 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,439,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,164,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,571.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,480.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,334.56. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

