Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 110 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %

IT opened at $451.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.41. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.