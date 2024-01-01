Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 127 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $950.08 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $959.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $943.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

