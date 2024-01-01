Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 390 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.83. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

