Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 673 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $86.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.