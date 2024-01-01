SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.21.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

