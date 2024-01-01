Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sphere 3D in a report issued on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the technology company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sphere 3D’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sphere 3D’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 841.11% and a negative return on equity of 419.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

