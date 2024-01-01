Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

NYSE SPLP opened at $40.00 on Monday. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Steel Partners’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 9th.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

