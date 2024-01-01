Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 85 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $260.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $205.70 and a one year high of $263.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.39. The company has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

