StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.