StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.03 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $146,100.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

