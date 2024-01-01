StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.79.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is a Dividend King?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.