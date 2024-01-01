StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 166.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.