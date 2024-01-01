StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

About Trevena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 166.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

