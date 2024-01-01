StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Down 7.8 %
Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $297.00.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
