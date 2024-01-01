StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IHT opened at $1.69 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,675.95 per share, with a total value of $2,217,281.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,819,984.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,467,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,675.95 per share, with a total value of $2,217,281.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,943,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,819,984.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,318,760. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

