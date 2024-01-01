StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 71.09% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. Research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $155,442.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,778,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 624,387 shares of company stock valued at $523,861. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

