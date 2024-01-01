SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 306.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,158 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of SunOpta worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in SunOpta by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SunOpta by 37,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SunOpta by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STKL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

SunOpta Price Performance

SunOpta stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.