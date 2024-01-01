TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,460,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,790,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $5,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $713.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

