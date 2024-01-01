Tenax Therapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 3rd (NASDAQ:TENX)

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, January 3rd. The 1-80 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

