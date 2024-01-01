TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $260.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.26 and a 200-day moving average of $242.39. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.70 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

