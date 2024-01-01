The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 13,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $346.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $344.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $354.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.