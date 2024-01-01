The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $346.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

