The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $346.55 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

