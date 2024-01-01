The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

