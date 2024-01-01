The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 10th Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

