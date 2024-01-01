The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.85 on Monday. Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $375.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 2,255.66%.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

