Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 9th (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Featured Articles

